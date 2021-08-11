Sammi Awuku must choose between the NPP and NLA - NDC Communicator

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Koku Mawuli Nenegbe has charged the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Sammi Awuku to either give up his position as the Party’s National Organiser or Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

According to him, the constitution requires every public office holder to give up their position in a party or otherwise.



“Sammi Awuku must resign from his post as a party official. The law does not require him to be in active politics and also hold a public office, and therefore cannot be NLA boss and NPP’s National Organiser at the same time,” he told Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



The politician reiterated, “we’re expecting Sammi Awuku’s resignation from the party. He has to choose one of the positions over the other because he can’t have both. He should quickly make that decision.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Kwabena Awuku as the new Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



Sammi Awuku as he is popularly called will take over from Kofi Osei Ameyaw who was ordered to proceed on retirement in March 2021.



Sammi Awuku, a former National Youth Organizer of the NPP, is yet to resign from his current position as National Organizer to take over the new role.