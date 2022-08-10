Sammi Awuku offers leadership for growth; JFK showers praises on NLA Boss

Justin Koduah Frimpong and

General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Koduah Frimpong(JFK) has praised former National Organizer for the party Sammi Awuku for his selflessness.

He indicates that the kind of leadership Sammi Awuku offers is one that allows the growth of his followers.



Justin Koduah who was once a Regional Youth Organizer in the Ashanti region said his exposure to the political scene in Ghana is due to the opportunity given to him by Sammi Awuku while he was National Youth Organizer.

“Sammi Awuku is not just a leader, he is a brother. Hardly do you meet people of Sammi’s nature. Very selfless, very caring, and always cautious to seek the welfare of people.



He is always there for you and wants to make sure things are done. He is someone who doesn’t care to make people happy even at the expense of his happiness. That’s the kind of leader that we had and he was able to rally all of us around and made us all feel important and anytime there were programs Sammi gives us exposure,” he said on Joy News.