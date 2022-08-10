0
Menu
News

Sammi Awuku offers leadership for growth; JFK showers praises on NLA Boss

Kodua Ni Awuku.png Justin Koduah Frimpong and

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Koduah Frimpong(JFK) has praised former National Organizer for the party Sammi Awuku for his selflessness.

He indicates that the kind of leadership Sammi Awuku offers is one that allows the growth of his followers.

Justin Koduah who was once a Regional Youth Organizer in the Ashanti region said his exposure to the political scene in Ghana is due to the opportunity given to him by Sammi Awuku while he was National Youth Organizer.

Sammi Awuku is not just a leader, he is a brother. Hardly do you meet people of Sammi’s nature. Very selfless, very caring, and always cautious to seek the welfare of people.

He is always there for you and wants to make sure things are done. He is someone who doesn’t care to make people happy even at the expense of his happiness. That’s the kind of leader that we had and he was able to rally all of us around and made us all feel important and anytime there were programs Sammi gives us exposure,” he said on Joy News.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr