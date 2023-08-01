Sammi Awuku speaks on appointment as Bawumia’s campaign manager

Former National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

Former National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has revealed that even though is a key member of the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his quest to become the flagbearer of the NPP, he is not the campaign manager per se.

He stressed that he coordinates and runs important areas of the campaign but is not necessarily the head of the campaign.



He pointed out that there is no formal structure to the campaign machinery of the Vice President but everyone in it understands their role and plays it according to get things done for the Vice President.



“I am supporting the Vice President and it’s no secret. I am part of those who picked his nomination forms for him. I am a key member of his campaign. I am helping coordinate the campaign. I am running key areas in the campaign…We don’t have a formal structure per se. That one made me very honest.

Someone like Nana Akomea is, more or less, the one running the communications of the Vice President and he is assisted ably by Dr Gideon Boako, Miracles Aboagye, Adomako Baafi and others. They have other people playing other roles within the campaign. But it is not that the Vice President has listed a structure. But we are all helping him to get things done on the ground,” he said in an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme.



Sammi Awuku believes that the Vice President is the only one among the ten flagbearer hopefuls of the party capable of winning the 2024 General Elections (breaking the eight-year cycle where after governing for eight years, the party in power loses to the opposition).