Sammi Awuku takes swipe at NDC

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has described as ‘warped’ the logic by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that because some 40 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) have been defeated in the NPP primaries, the NPP will suffer in the December general election.

“The 2020 general election is going to be about which party has managed Ghana competently, and the discerning electorate will never fall for any NDC propaganda as was done in 2008,” he pointed out.



He said despite the predictions of doomsayers, the NPP chalked up success in the primaries, and having realized the calibre of people selected to lead the NPP, the NDC members had started fretting and making all sorts of unfounded allegations.



Sammi Awuku said the NPP was still forging ahead to consolidate the gains it made in the 2016 general election and was hopeful the NDC would be defeated once again because it had proven to be what he called anti-development.



The NDC, in a propaganda-driven news conference this week, created the impression that the NPP exercise was characterized by vote-buying, violence and intimidation.

Their Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, even said “the incumbent MPs lost because no developmental projects have been undertaken in their constituencies in the past three and half years,” and without any basis, he said again that “this is a clear indication that even NPP supporters are generally unhappy with the abysmal performance of their own government and have invited the rest of Ghanaians to reject this non-performing, nepotistic and corrupt Akufo-Addo government.”



However, Sammi Awuku said on Accra-based Citi FM that “the delegates had an opportunity to choose between two or three or four or five NPP candidates. It is the same stock.”



“If you are telling me that the fact that some of our sitting members of Parliament have lost their primaries is an indication that the NPP is going to suffer in the general election, I am surprised,” he indicated.



He said the NPP was not being complacent and would work hard to retain President Akufo-Addo in office to continue to lead Ghana to a better future.

