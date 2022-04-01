Sammy Awuku not linked to Bitcash Fast Investment - NLA clarifies

Sammy Awuku is the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority

Bitcash Fast Investment, an online investment company linked to the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has been flagged as fraud.



According to a statement by the NLA, it has disassociated its DG from the activities of the company which has been circulating the photo of Sammi Awuku under the name, ‘Mr. Elvis’, for purposes of leveraging his stature to defraud people, reports adomonline.com.



“Director General, Mr. Samuel Awuku is in NO WAY associated with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT or its related allies,” the statement from the NLA said in part.

The lottery regulatory body has also urged Ghanaians to disregard any requests from the said company.



“Mr. Samuel Awuku has neither dealt with the company nor given his consent for his picture to be used.



“Kindly ignore any requests with a picture or name of Mr. Samuel Awuku to invest with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT and its related allies as it is fraudulent,” it added.



The NLA statement also warned people of engaging with this company, adding that they do so at their own risk.



“Anyone who transacts business with this company does so at their own risk as NLA would not be liable for any losses arising from such transactions,” it said.

Below is the full disclaimer as issued on Friday, April 1, 2022:



DISCLAIMER



The attention of the Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has been drawn to a picture of the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku (with the name Mr. Elvis) being circulated by a company known as BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT, an online investment company.



NLA wishes to inform the general public, its cherished patrons and stakeholders that the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku is in NO WAY associated with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT or its related allies.



Mr. Samuel Awuku has neither dealt with the company nor given his consent for his picture to be used.

Kindly IGNORE any requests with a picture or name of Mr. Samuel Awuku to invest with BITCASH FAST INVESTMENT and its related allies as it is fraudulent.



Anyone who transacts business with this company does so at their own risk as NLA would not be liable for any losses arising from such transactions.



For further inquiries, kindly call the customer service helplines on 0266-087-966 or 0266-087-946



NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY



