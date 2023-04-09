Sammy Gyamfi calls Bawumia an unrepentant liar over 2.1million jobs claim

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, says Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a liar for alluding that the governing NPP has created 2.1 million jobs for Ghanaians.

Vice President Bawumia addressing a multitude of NPP supporters at Mpraeso after a health walk at Mpraeso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday April 8, 2023, he stated that the Akufo-Addo’s government has created 2.1 million jobs since the NPP came to office.



Commenting on the Vice President’s statement, the NDC’s National Communication Officer refuted the claims, indicating that the official rate of unemployment by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has doubled.



According to him, unemployment has almost doubled from 8.4% in 2016 to 14% as of 2021.

“Official rate of unemployment has almost doubled from 8.4% in 2016 to 14% as of 2021, according to the GSS. Youth unemployment is at an all-time high,” Mr. Gyamfi stated in a post on Facebook.



He continued: “Massive job losses have become the order of the day due to the economic mismanagement of the Bawumia-led EMT. Yet, our unrepentant liar of a VEEP claims his government has created 2.1 million jobs. What a joke! The name BAWUMIA will occupy a comfortable place in the Guinness book of lies.”