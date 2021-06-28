Sammy Gyamfi descends heavily on Akufo-Addo government for $170m GPGC judgement debt

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and former Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, are to be jointly and severally held responsible for the $170 million judgement debt awarded against Ghana following the termination of the emergency power purchase agreement with Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

He said per the ruling by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Tribunal, the Akufo-Addo-led government had conceded it wrongfully terminated the contract and even assured GPGC that remedial measures were being taken to reverse the decision.



Addressing journalists in Accra on Monday, June 28, Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that all three arbitrators including Ghana’s selected arbitrator held that claims by the Akufo-Addo-led government in terminating the contract did not reflect the true facts.



“It is crystal clear from the foregoing facts that are contained in the arbitrary award that this huge judgement debt of $170 million has been occasioned by the criminal negligence, incompetence and recklessness of the Akufo-Addo government.

“Their willful recklessness in terminating the GPGC EPA on the basis of contrived and frivolous excuses is the reason why Ghana has been slapped with this avoidable judgement.”



He further noted how some records were surreptitiously smuggled into the Dr. Ahenkorah report, which is said to have recommended the termination of the contract in 2018.



For him, that must even be a subject of investigation for fraud.