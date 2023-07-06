Sammy Gyamfi ‘destroys’ KT Hammond, Okudzeto over criticism of Dormaahene

Sam Okudzeto, Sammy Gyamfi and KT Hammond (from left to right)

Sammy Gyamfi has slammed Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of Statement and Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister for Trade and Industry, for their criticism of the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, over comments he passed on the Supreme Court ruling on the case of Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, on Thursday, June 6, 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communication Officer said that he has lost respect for the two men because of the ‘insults’ they directed at the Dormaahene.



He added that the chief did not flout any ethics of the legal profession and does not merit the insults being directed at him.



“You have Same Okudzeto, a man I used to respect, come out to say that the Dormaahene’s comment is senseless. I lost respect for him, the day he said that. Because clearly, this is a man who has no respect for authority.



“How can you be describing the Dormaahene comments as senseless? What did he say which is senseless?... The Dormaahene’s opinion does not breach any ethics of the bar or any ethics of the bench. I dare Sam Okudzeto to show us on ethics of the bench or the bar that the Dormaahene has broken.



“And then you have the comical one, KT Ma you have KT Hammond, comes out talks by heart, Dormahene is an NDC propagandist, he is this, he is that,” he said.

Watch the interview below:







BAI/OGB



