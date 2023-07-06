16
Menu
News

Sammy Gyamfi ‘destroys’ KT Hammond, Okudzeto over criticism of Dormaahene

Sam Okudzeto, Sammy Gyamfi And KT Hammond (from Left To Right) Sam Okudzeto, Sammy Gyamfi and KT Hammond (from left to right)

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sammy Gyamfi has slammed Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of Statement and Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister for Trade and Industry, for their criticism of the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, over comments he passed on the Supreme Court ruling on the case of Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, on Thursday, June 6, 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communication Officer said that he has lost respect for the two men because of the ‘insults’ they directed at the Dormaahene.

He added that the chief did not flout any ethics of the legal profession and does not merit the insults being directed at him.

“You have Same Okudzeto, a man I used to respect, come out to say that the Dormaahene’s comment is senseless. I lost respect for him, the day he said that. Because clearly, this is a man who has no respect for authority.

“How can you be describing the Dormaahene comments as senseless? What did he say which is senseless?... The Dormaahene’s opinion does not breach any ethics of the bar or any ethics of the bench. I dare Sam Okudzeto to show us on ethics of the bench or the bar that the Dormaahene has broken.

“And then you have the comical one, KT Ma you have KT Hammond, comes out talks by heart, Dormahene is an NDC propagandist, he is this, he is that,” he said.

Watch the interview below:



BAI/OGB

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Related Articles: