Sammy Gyamfi explains why he does not trust Supreme Court

Sammy Gyamfi is the National Communications Officer of the NDC

The National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has concluded that with the way the Supreme Court has handled some major cases in the country in the past, he finds it difficult to seek its wisdom on any matter.

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) official, such instances as the hearing of the 2020 Election Petition and the recent Dr. Stephen Opuni cases give him a clear indication that he cannot receive a fair hearing at the apex court.



“I don’t have confidence in the Supreme Court; I don’t believe that if I go there, I will get a fair trial,” he said in a report attributed to adomonline.com.



Sammy Gyamfi however believes that in the case of other superior courts of the land like the Court of Appeal, they have exhibited some fairness in their judgments.



“They are presided over by fair-minded judges who are interested in the administration of justice,” he added.

He explained that while he trusts the judgments of such courts, should he lose a case in any of them, he wouldn’t even bother seeking further redress at the Supreme Court.



EA/WA