40
Menu
News

Sammy Gyamfi is a boy after my heart – Fiifi Kwetey

Sammy Gyamfi Addressing Supporters Of NDC NDC Natonal Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has eulogized the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking in a recent interview with Citi TV, the MP praised Sammy Gyamfi for his work for the party.

Sammy Gyamfi is absolutely doing a good job. He is a boy after my own heart,” he stated.

Speaking on his relationship with Sammy Gyamfi, Mr Kwetey disclosed that he has a close relationship with the national communications officer, having worked around the same portfolio in the past.

“In fact, people do not know; even though I have been very quiet, I am one of the people who worked extremely closely with the current National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi just in the background.

“So far as a good job is being done, it is the joy of some of us to support,” he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP