Sammy Gyamfi is a boy after my heart – Fiifi Kwetey

NDC Natonal Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has eulogized the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking in a recent interview with Citi TV, the MP praised Sammy Gyamfi for his work for the party.



“Sammy Gyamfi is absolutely doing a good job. He is a boy after my own heart,” he stated.



Speaking on his relationship with Sammy Gyamfi, Mr Kwetey disclosed that he has a close relationship with the national communications officer, having worked around the same portfolio in the past.

“In fact, people do not know; even though I have been very quiet, I am one of the people who worked extremely closely with the current National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi just in the background.



“So far as a good job is being done, it is the joy of some of us to support,” he said.