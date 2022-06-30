Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo during Arise Ghana demo

Arise Ghana group stage demo against economic hardship

Day 1 of demo ends in violent clash between protesters and police



Police announce arrests and moves to prosecute perpetrators



National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, led a group of protesters chanting death onto President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to the lyrics of their chant, a 30-seconds portion, that has been shared on social networks, the protesters are beseeching God to take the life of the President because he is destroying the nation.



The group were part of the two-day Arise Ghana demonstration that ended on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 with a march from El-Wak Sports Stadium to Parliament.

Part of the chant went as follows: “He is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, kill Nana Addo for us.



“Kill Nana Addo for us, O God, kill Nana Addo for us. He is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, he is destroying the country, kill Nana Addo for us.”



The Arise Ghana protests started on June 28 but was marred with clashes resulting from police firing tear gas, rubber bullets and deploying water cannons after some protesters allegedly pelted them with stones.



A number of casualties were reported on both sides – the Police reported that 12 of their men were injured – whiles 29 perpetrators have since been arrested.



The Police have also served notice that they will arrest and prosecute leaders of the protest movement in line with relevant laws.

Watch the video of Sammy Gyamfi leading the chanting







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



