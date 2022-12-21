Sammy Gyamfi marries ‘secret’ fiancée with Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah in attendance

One of Ghana's most eligible bachelors, Sammy Gyamfi, is finally off the marriage market.
MyNewsGh.com can confirm that the National Communications Officer of Ghana's largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will "say I do" to his fiancée in a private ceremony in Accra later today.
Samuel Gyamfi, popularly known as Sammy Gyamfi, will marry his longtime girlfriend at a private event at Chain Homes in TseAdo with only a few invited guests.
The marriage, which was scheduled earlier in late November, was postponed until after the NDC's National Delegates Congress, where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer. Sammy Gyamfi later went unopposed after his opponent was disqualified, and he went on to win.
The Chain Homes Private marriage is expected to be attended by former president and 2020 flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, who will be the new couple's special guest, as well as newly elected NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
Although Sammy Gyamfi has a son who celebrated his 10th birthday this year, Sammy Gyamfi has married the little boy's mother since his birth in 2012.
The strictly-by-invitation event will see a pastor bless the couple in a simple ceremony.
MyNewsGh.com will publish full details of the bride for our readers soon.
It will be recalled in 2020; Sammy Gyamfi promised to marry in 2021 to celebrate John Mahama's victory in the election. This did not happen.
Later today, Sammy Gyamfi will finally tie the knot and be off the market.
Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi is a former student of St. James Seminary Secondary School. Sammy Gyamfi continued at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region, where he pursued his first degree.
Sammy Gyamfi obtained an LLB at the same Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He continued to the Ghana Law School where he took his professional law course to become a lawyer.
He has served as a spokesperson for Exton Cubic and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.