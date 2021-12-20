Sammy Gyamfi, others sue GHS, government over mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

The applicants want court to declare mandatory vaccination as breach of human rights

The NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, and 3 other citizens have sued the Ghana Health Service, Government of Ghana and the Ghana Airport Company over the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.



In a motion invoking the jurisdiction of the high court, the applicants are seeking the court to declare the mandatory vaccination as a breach of fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

They are also seeking a “declaration that the impugned directives of the Respondents violated Section 2(1) of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (ACT 1012) and Sections 21, 22 and 30 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851) and therefore illegal.”



And “that the impugned directives of the Respondents contravene the guidelines of the World Health Organization regarding proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travellers, and that same is unreasonable,” among others.



