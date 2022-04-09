Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, is up in the trends on social media following a verbal exchange with the Dean of the Graduate School of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor.



Sammy Gyamfi on TV3’s Key Points program tackled the Professor Mawutor over some defence he mounted for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s speech at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) National Conference on Thursday, April 7, 2022.



Sammy Gyamfi contested claims by the lecturer and questioned the veracity of some the things he said on the show.

Sammy Gyamfi described some of the claims by Dr Bawumia as “The Vice President who is not willing to accept responsibility for his own economic mismanagement and the failings of this government. That 129 page speech is full of blatant falsehoods and a litany of excuses that do not hold water. The use of cooked figures and false statistical data to create an impression this government has done better when the true facts rather show that this country has had its economy deteriorated in the last five years.”



Gyamfi’s performance on the show appears to have excited some viewers who have taken to social media to praise him.



According to his supporters, he floored the economist with his views on the matter and deserves commendations.



