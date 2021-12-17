Sammy Gyamfi writes MoH, FDA others; seeks answers on compulsory vaccination, jabs

Sammy Gyamfi has spoken strongly against compulsory vaccination

National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has written to the Ministry of Health demanding several answers as to why the government is introducing the compulsory vaccination exercise.

He is demanding answers on whether the several vaccines being used for the vaccination exercise were approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



”Information on Whether or not the Food and Drugs Authority has registered or approved the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID- Vac), the Covishield, the COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen (Ad26.COV2.S), the Pfizer BioNTech’s Comirnarty (BNT162B2), Modema’s Spikevax (mRNA 1273) and the Vaxzevira (AZD1222) for use in Ghana, in accordance with section 118 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).”



He wants the certified true copies of all events including facilities associated with the deployment of all the vaccines.



According to him, ”this urgent request has become imperative as a result of of the new directives of the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Airport Company which have imposed a mandatory requirement of full COVID-19 vaccination and/or compulsory COVID19 vaccination on all persons traveling into or out of Ghana, including Ghanaian citizens, effective 14th December, 2021, copies of which are attached herewith.”



He added: ”As a Ghanaian who desires to travel outside and back into the country, I require this essential and critical information to enable me appreciate the safety of these EUA vaccines.

"This is particularly so given the fact that sections 21, 22, and 25 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) exempt persons from compulsory vaccination where the vaccines would be injurious the health or they have natural immunity to the disease.”



Find his petition below:







