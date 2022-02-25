Sampa: 19-year-old battling for his life after he was butchered

File photo

Information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that a 19-year-old has been butchered by one Peh Kwabena Daniel of Kabile in Sampa.

It is currently not clear what triggered the young man to subject the nineteen year old to machete wounds.



However, brother of Festus Kwasi Bronya age 19 is said to have been the one who reported the case to the Police.

This was after the 19-yer-old fell unconscious due to the machete wounds and was rushed to Sampa Government Hospital.



Police have currently began investigation and efforts are underway to fish out Peh Kwabena Daniel.