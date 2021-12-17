Samuel Atta Akyea reacts to petition to probe him

Samuel Atta Akyea

The office of former Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea has reacted to the petition that has been filed at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to have him investigated over some contracts he signed during his tenure as minister.

Mr Atta Akyea’s aide, Gideon Annor Kwasi told 3news.com in an exclusive interview on Thursday, December 16 that the Lawmaker for Akim Abuakwa South is a firm believer in the rule of law hence, will not act in ways that will pre-empt the work of the Special Prosecutor.



To that end, he said, they are waiting to be invited by the OSP to take their reaction to the petition.



He called on all well-wishers and constituents of Mr Atta Akyea to calm down because he discharged his duties creditably while in Office.



“The MP cannot pre-empt any action of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



“He would want to inform all well-wishers and his constituents that he discharged his duties diligently.”



A citizen of Ghana, Daniel Kwasi Amponiy on Thursday December 16 petitioned the OSP to probe an alleged

US$81bn financial malfeasance separate housing contracts signed by Mr Atta Akyea in 2018/2019.



The petition, which was sent to the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, was signed by Daniel Kwasi Amponiy in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana, requesting that the Special Prosecutor should prosecute the Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South Atta Akyea for causing financial loss to the state.



The petitioner said, per documents available to him, Mr Atta Akyea allegedly violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.



The petition reads: “In actual fact, there’s detection of official fraud and malfeasance by the actions of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, and it is a flagrant breach of section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal and Other Offences(Act 29), 1960 (as amended).”



Mr Atta Akyea was appointed as minister for Works and Housing on the 7th February, 2017 by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and served until January 7th 2021.