Samuel Jinapor joins Rawlings Foundation to plant trees

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources planting a tree

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on Saturday, 26th June, 2021, joined the Jerry John Rawlings Foundation, to plant trees at Achimota school, to commemorate the birthday of the late Former President J.J Rawlings.

The foundation indicated that the exercise was inspired by the Green Ghana Initiative and the former president’s love for the environment.



Speaking at the ceremony, Samuel A. Jinapor commended the foundation and its Director, Miss Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, for their decision to join the campaign to save the environment.



He further pledged the support of government and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to the laudable initiative of the foundation.

"I stated categorically, that the beauty of any country is not defined by its skyscrapers or physical infrastructure but by its vegetation, waterbodies and landscape. Thus, government’s quest to protect our waterbodies, beautify our landscape and green our Country is total.



"The responsibility to protect our environment, preserve our natural ecosystem and thereby bequeath a more sustainable Ghana to future generations is a collective one. All hands must be on deck," he said.



