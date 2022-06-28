Samuel Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities

NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Pro LGBTQI+ members celebrate Pride Month

Sam George, other MPs sponsor Anti-LGBTQI+ bill



Sam George causes pro-LGBTQI+ billboards to be pulled down



Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has stated that he is not in support of the activities of members of the LGBTQI+ community.



In an interview with Accra-based Power FM, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo intimated that LGBTI+ activities are essentially frowned upon by all major religions in the country.



Consequently, he said he will not lend his support to it especially because of his Christian background.

“In Ghana, we have traditional authorities or religious adherents. There’s none who will accept LGBTQ when you go to them. For our Muslim brothers, the Quran strongly condemns a man marrying a man and a woman marrying a woman, so I don’t think they support LGBTQI.



“It is also a taboo which is abhorred by we Christians. As a person and knowing my orientation, I dislike LGBTQ and I will not encourage it both in personal capacity and official capacity. There’s no way I will endorse it. We will not support it today, we’ll not support it tomorrow,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said.



The comment by the NDC chairman comes on the back of suggestions by NPP chairman, Freddie Blay, that rights of homosexuals should be respected.



“In this case, I’m expressing my own opinion on the matter. I don’t subscribe to gayism as a choice because I’m not attracted to men. But I don’t want to go into people’s bedrooms, I don’t see what they are doing. If you want to be gay, then it should be your own problem.



“I won’t go ahead to be a prosecutor of those who want to be together as man and man or woman and woman. I think there’s too much hypocrisy about it and we have been excited, motions have been excited over it to the extent that we are not sober. I honestly don’t see the hullabaloo about it, we should allow them” Mr. Blay said in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George and some other MPs are spearheading a private members bill against LGBTI+ and it related activities.



The bill when passed will criminalize activities of LGBTI+ and curtail the rights of individuals engaged in the act.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



