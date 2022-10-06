Samuel Yaw Adusei reveals why he is contesting for NDC National Championship position

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Yaw Adusei

Source: Krobea Asante, Contributor

Former Ashanti Regional Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration, Samuel Yaw Adusei has opened up on his ambitions to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress as the National Chairman.

According to Samuel Yaw Adusei, the NDC must win the 2024 general elections at all costs to deliver Ghanaians from the hardship created by the Akufo-Addo and Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia administration.



However, he insists that the party cannot win the elections with either Aseidu Nketiah or Samuel Ofosu Ampofo leading them because the two supervised their defeat in 2020 as the General Secretary and the National Chairman respectively.



He stated at a press conference in Kumasi on Thursday, October 6, 2022, that Ofosu Ampofo and Aseidu Nketiah have worked together in the party for close to two decades but they both believe that neither of them can work as the National Chairman hence the need for him to step in.



"There is extreme hardship in the country that was created by this government and the NDC should win power in 2024 to save Ghanaians but we can't do that with either Aseidu Nketiah or Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as our National Chairman."

"Aseidu Nketiah has been the General Secretary for the past 17 years and he worked side by side with Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the 2016 elections but does not believe that the current chairman should get a new mandate and that's why he is contesting and the same with Ofosu Ampofo because he doesn't believe that Aseidu Nketiah whom he has known for years can fill his shoes."



"What these very experienced politicians are doing is to tell the NDC members that they cannot do the job and there is a need for a new face because they have no confidence in each other. They are calling for a change and I am that change because they played vital roles in the 2016 and 2020 elections and we lost. The NDC cannot afford to lose the 24 elections and that is why they need to vote for me as the National Chairman because they cannot win the elections with either Aseidu Nketiah or Samuel Ofosu Ampofo," Samuel Yaw Adusei added.



