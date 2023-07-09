Sanction Speaker or any MP over anti-LGBTQ+ Bill - Sam George dares Western countries

Sam George

Lead proponent of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Samuel Nartey George has sent a strong message to countries intending to sanction Ghana if the law seeking to criminalise same sex and LGBTQ+ activities is approved.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampran cautioned that a crusade will be waged against foreign business from such countries that will impose sanction on Ghana or its leaders for approving the bill into law.



“Ghana’s policy as well will be to send a strong warning from parliament to any country in the world that has interest in Ghana, that if they dare take a step against our Speaker or any Member of Parliament, we would use whatever power… and through public platforms like yours and list every business that is affiliated to those countries, list them in the public and let Ghanaians know that those businesses support and fund governments that promote LGBTQ and lead a public demonstration and public actions against those businesses, and make sure that those businesses fail to function in our country,” he said.



According to him, businesses from countries that will sanction Ghana risk bearing the consequences if action is taken against the country for approving the anti-gay bill.



“It’s our country, they can sit in their countries and pass whatever legislation, we will also sit in our country and attack their businesses, we will do that; if they attack us, we will attack their businesses."



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, is a private members bill sponsored by Sam George (NDC MP), Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah (NDC MP), Della Adjoa Sowah (NDC MP), Rev Ntim Fordjour (NPP MP), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (NDC MP), Rita Naa Odoley Ntso (NDC MP) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (NDC MP).

The bill among other things seeks to criminalise same sex and the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities.



Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, adopted a motion to approve the bill.



Meanwhile, some pro-LGBTQ+ governments have expressed concerns about the bill.



According to critics of the bill, it will infringe on the rights of LGBTQ+ members if approved into law.



GA/SARA





