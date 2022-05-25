Sanction assembly officials who allow structures in waterways – Akufo-Addo to MMDCEs

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to sanction officials at the various assemblies who issue permits to developers who put up structures on waterways.

In order to ensure this directive is carried out to the letter, a monitoring unit has been set up at the Jubilee House to report directly to the president on its adherence or otherwise.



According to the President, MMDAs are also expected to remove with immediate effect all structures built on waterways.



President Nana Akufo Addo gave this directive at the commissioning of dredging machines acquired by Dredge Masters a subsidiary of the Jospong Group.

The machines are coming at a time when the nation’s capital is reeling under the ravages of perennial floods which have caused havoc in several communities.



They will be deployed to continue with the dredging of the Odaw River which has become a headache due to the huge waste found in it.