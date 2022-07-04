Sanction officers Domelevo recovered GH¢66m from – CSOs to Auditor General

Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

CSO bemoans lack of action from Auditor General

We will force AG to perform his mandate - Coalition



Gender ministry must be restructured - Citizens Coalition



A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has called on the Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, to prosecute persons his predecessor, Daniel Domelevo, recovered over GH¢66 million from.



According to the group, Citizens Coalition, nothing has happened to the individuals from whom the monies were recovered since the Domelevo left office in 2020.



The leader of the Coalition, Nana Afadzinu, who made these remarks at the inauguration of the Coalition in Accra, said that the fact that nothing has happened to the public officers who were found culpable is worrying, citinews.com reports.

“We note that in 2019, Mr. Daniel Domelevo recovered over 66 million cedis back to the government office through surcharges. Following his exit from office in 2020, the office of the Auditor-General is yet to issue any surcharges of persons found to have misappropriated public funds,” he said.



Nana Afadzinu further stated that if the Auditor General fails to act, the Coalition will take the necessary steps to get the corrupt agencies and individuals sanctioned.



“If the Auditor-General persists in ignoring his clear constitutional mandate, our coalition will take the necessary action to ensure that he complies with the constitution of Ghana,” he added.



Also, Afadzinu called for the restructuring of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, whose minister has not been at post since 2021.



“For almost a year now, the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry has been without a substantive Minister. This has obviously impeded the work and commitment of the Ministry to push not only Affirmative Action but to address the increasing poverty level among children and poor households. The state of Ghanaian women is in a precarious state,” he said.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.















IB/SARA