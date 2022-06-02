Sanction regional executives who endorsed John Boadu – Musah Superior to NPP Nat. Council

Aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Musah Superior

An aspiring General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Musah Superior, has called on the party's National Council to crack the whip on some elected regional chairmen who've openly endorsed the candidature of incumbent General Secretary John Boadu who's seeking re-election.

According to him, it is outrightly wrong for the elected officers to use the mandate given them to publicly campaign or endorse their preferred candidate in an election that must be freely and fairly contested.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa's morning show on Kasapa 102.5 FM/Agoo TV Thursday, he lamented that this agenda by these persons are reckless, shameful, and unacceptable within the tenets of the party's constitution.



"For me, this is a serious matter in the party; when one is elected as a regional chairman and is given that mandate, you become the property of the party. You don't have any freedom to decide that you will use that mandate to pursue an agenda that is not a party agenda. In a national contest, it must be free, fair, and transparent. But if we start the process and the process is fraught with orchestrated endorsement, it will not help to ensure party cohesion."



"The conduct of certain elected officials of the party has the potential of undermining the cohesion of the party. For me, that is totally unacceptable, reckless, and shameful, and I think that the National Council should take these people on. No party official has any right to want to use the mandate to serve as a polling station, constituency, regional or national office to pursue an agenda that will destroy the party," the Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission stressed.

Musah Superior again expressed disappointment and shock over how the National Council of Elders is mute on this parochial interest agenda.



He further bemoaned what he says is apathy and despondency among the grassroots after visiting almost 90 constituencies in the country.



He averred that the current situation could be blamed on the weak leadership of the party.



Musah Superior assured to fix the issue when voted into power as General Secretary.