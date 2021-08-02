Sandema Hospital honours retired deputy Directior of Nursing

Joseph Kurubil (right), the retired DDNS received an HD TV

Management of the Sandema Hospital in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region has honoured Mr Joseph Kurubil, a retired Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS) of the Hospital.

The retired DDNS was honoured for his dedication and immerse contributions to health service delivery in the Upper East Region while in active service.



In a citation of honour, Management of the Hospital said Mr Kurubil started his career as a State Registered Nurse in 1990 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.



“Since then, the three decades of your professional life has embodied a spirit of service and dedication within the Ghana Health Service, working at various health facilities within the Upper East Region to improve health outcomes,” the citation said.



Management noted that the contribution of Mr Kurubil to the Region in health service delivery begun at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga from 1998 to 1999.



The citation indicated that the retired DDNS was admitted to the Nurse Practitioner programme at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, and graduated in 2003 as one of the pioneering cohorts.



“Your work as a Nurse Practitioner for 15 years at various health facilities within the Region has contributed in transforming health service delivery. You worked hard to raise the status of the Zuarungu Health Centre to a model Health Centre in the Region.

“At Sherigu CHPS, you worked hard to raise the status of the facility to a Health Centre, and did the same with Nyariga Clinic,” the citation by management of the Hospital said.



Mr Kurubil according to the citation returned to the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga in 2019 and was subsequently posted to the Sandema Hospital at the position of a DDNS.



Management said the kind and calm nature of Mr Kurubil coupled with his participatory style of leadership ensured that Ward Managers were part of decision making process, which created a conducive environment that supported the work of nurses until his retirement in June 2021.



Apart from the citation of honour, the retired DDNS also received a 32-inch High Definition (HD) flat-screen television from management.



Mr Kurubil thanked staff and management of the Sandema Hospital for the honour done to him, and advised staff, especially the young ones in the service to ensure that they secured places of accommodation before they retired.



He said most of the things young people invested their income into, were not necessary, insisting that having “A place to lay your head after retirement is the most important thing to do.”