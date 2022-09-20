Sandema market water crisis: Blame the gods in the market not government - Former MCE

File photo

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Builsa north municipality in the Upper East Region, Hon David Amoabil Afoko has called on the traders at Sandema market and residents within the township to direct their plights and frustrations to the gods that live at the market square instead of blaming the assembly or government for lack of potable water at the market.

According to Mr. Afoko as part of the government measures to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the country, promised to provide boreholes for all the markets and some vantage points in the municipality to enhance hand washing and hygiene.



Speaking on Radio Builsa morning show on Tuesday morning, Mr. Afoko said all the markets in the municipality had their share of the boreholes except the Sandema market borehole.



He noted that after using the borehole for a few months, the traditional authorities urged the assembly to closed down the borehole because the traditional priest said the gods at the market are not happy with where they drilled the borehole.

He said, according to the traditional authorities the borehole has been drilled in the (eye) of the gods which will have several implications if they failed to lock down the borehole.



Mr. Afoko concluded that in this case, the government can not be blamed for the water crisis at the market the gods should rather be blamed.