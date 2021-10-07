Sanitation Minister to oversee Gender Ministry till Adwoa Safo returns - Presidency

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and Acting Gender Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the leave of absence for Gender Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo.

In her absence, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah will act as caretaker Minister.



A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the President Eugene Arhin said the leave was to end on August 30, 2021, but the Minister has sought an extension on personal reasons.

In her absence until further notice, the President has asked the Sanitation Minister to act as caretaker Minister for the Gender Ministry, the statement said.



