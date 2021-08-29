Sarah Adu-Gyan named 2021 Agent of the Year at Ghana Insurance Awards

Sarah Adu- Gyan with her award

Branch Sales and Service Executive at Standard Chartered Bank, Sarah Adu- Gyan has won the Insurance Agent of the Year at the 4th edition of the 2021 Ghana Insurance Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The honour is a recognition of her exploit in the Insurance sector and also for being a responsible woman that advocates for best Insurance practices in the field.



Addressing the media after receiving the awards, Sarah Adu- Gyan expressed gratitude to the award board and customers for such great honor.



"Am overwhelmed for wining this all important award and it has really been remarkable, life changing and career enhancement. This shows that I have created memorable experiences for my clients across the country. I am indeed grateful", she said

Sarah- Adu Gyan added that is the zeal of Standard Chartered Bank and herself to go beyond the borders of Ghana by satisfying the demands of customers across the globe.



Sarah holds a degree from the University of Ghana and an MBA from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). She has won the Top Banca referrer from the year 2013 to 2016, Top Banca Premium referrer 2016, Top Products Referrer 2016, Recognition Award in Bancassurance in the year 2017 and Top Banca sales staff from 2017 to date.



The Ghana Insurance Awards is a yearly awards scheme organized by Exodus Communications with the aim to educate, encourage and reward players in the Insurance sector, and stakeholders who have been working hard across the country.