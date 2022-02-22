Sarah Adwoa Safo deletes TikTok account after backlash

MP for Dome/Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome/Kwabenya Constituency, Greater Accra Region, and also the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has deleted her TikTok account with username (@sarahadwoasafo) after backlash from Kennedy Agyapong amidst her absence from Parliament.

On February 21, 2022, the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong in an interview on GTV Breakfast, made some revelations about the Dome/Kwabenya MP stating that “she has failed in life for demanding to be made Deputy Majority Leader before she comes to Parliament”.



He further added that “her absence from Parliament for more than 15 days could declare her seat vacant, while she continues to dance on TikTok”.



TikTok is an app known in China as Douyin and is a video-focused social networking service that hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to three minutes.

This app has been a topical issue for the past 24hrs after the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong accused Sarah Adwoa Safo who is the MP for Dome/Kwabenya for sabotaging the ruling New Patriotic Party through her continuous absence from Parliament, in a way preventing the E-Levy Bill from being passed.



Sarah Adwoa Safo’s TikTok account which had more than 13,000 followers is currently unavailable.