Sarkin Salihu Yahaya installed as new Zongo chief of Elimina

Sarkin Salihu Yahaya

The elders of Elimina Zongo have installed Sarkin Salihu Yahaya as their new leader.

Salihu Yahaya was handed the title by the elders after through though process and coming out successfully.



He was installed on August 14, 2022 after the position became vacant.

"My first task is to unite Zongo people so that we can win together”, chief Yahaya noted.



Dr Ibrahim Yahaya an elder in Elimina Zongo community said he expect the new chief to take Islamic teachings very seriously.