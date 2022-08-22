0
Menu
News

Sarkin Salihu Yahaya installed as new Zongo chief of Elimina

Elmina Zongo.jpeg Sarkin Salihu Yahaya

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioinline.com

The elders of Elimina Zongo have installed Sarkin Salihu Yahaya as their new leader.

Salihu Yahaya was handed the title by the elders after through though process and coming out successfully.

He was installed on August 14, 2022 after the position became vacant.

"My first task is to unite Zongo people so that we can win together”, chief Yahaya noted.

Dr Ibrahim Yahaya an elder in Elimina Zongo community said he expect the new chief to take Islamic teachings very seriously.

Source: rainbowradioinline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC