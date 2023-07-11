Sassabi Chief petitions IGP over activities of landguards, police officers

Chief of Saasabi, Nii Ashitey Saasabi II

The Chief of Saasabi a community in the Dodowa District of Greater Accra Region has expressed his displeasure at the Oyibi Police Commander for allegedly conniving with land guards to harass and intimidate them on their land.

Speaking on recent attacks on indigenes by some suspected hired miscreants, which has resulted in several natives living in fear and panic Chief of Saasabi , Nii Ashitey Saasabi said the Oyibi Divisional Police Commander, have been biased in their investigations.



According to him, the Oyibi Divisional Police command instead of protecting the people of Saasabi have rather connived with land guards to take over their lands without any documentation or appropriate channel.



Narrating his ordeal, the Chief of Saasabi revealed his son was arrested and put behind bars by the Oyibi Police Commander for no wrongdoing.



"My subjects and I have our hands tied to our backs whilst the invaders have a field day harassing and taking over people’s land" he mentioned.



We had personally suffered from attacks from land guards and therefore, call on authorities to ensure individuals who were involved be arrested.



“We are for peace, we cherish the wellbeing of residents here and the prosperity of the area and its environs that is why we are always calling for peace and appealing to authorities to take security matters here more seriously and fish out all trouble makers,” he added.

According to Nii Ashitey Saasabi II, the family and all well-meaning residents are ready to cooperate with security agencies to restore peace and order within the area.



He further stressed that, lands that are compulsorily acquired by the state if not put to use must revert back to its custodial owners more so when the said land have settlements and dwellings belonging to natives of Saasabi.



He has therefore vowed to protect the interest of his subjects and all residents of the town.



Nii emphasized that though the people of Saasabi has a judgement of the High Court against one Bashiru Agoro yet he the judgment/debtor is terrorizing a whole community under the pretext of a fraudulent Land Certificate.



The chief of Saasabi in this regard has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George AkuffoDampare, to beef up security in Saasabi and call the Oyibi police commander to order as some residents continue to suffer harassment from land guards.



Former member of parliament for Dadekotopon constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Amasah Namoale also expressed similar disappointment in the activities of some police personnel at Oyibi Divisional Police Command.

According to him, the security of the people of Saasabi is in jeopardy as a result of the police commander's failure to call the land guards in the area to order.



Meanwhile, some aggrieved Natives of the area, said they no longer feel safe in the area, citing a recent incident in which the police rather came to arrest victims of a land dispute and left their attackers to walk freely.



They are calling on the IGP to act swiftly to avert any possible attack.



