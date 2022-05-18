'Satan is using Nana Addo to destroy Ghana' – Akamba

Joshua Hamidu Akamba

The National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba is not happy with everything about the Nana Addo-led government.

According to him, the NPP must be kicked out of office in the next General Election to save Ghana from ‘totally sinking’.



He reiterated that, “Ghana is hard” under the current administration – yet, “they [government] don’t care”.



Joshua Akamba cursorily said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' when discussing his party’s upcoming internal elections.

He described Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a “wicked” president with no compassion.



“Satan is using President Nana Addo to destroy this country,” he told host Akwasi Aboagye.



Adding that, “Former President Mahama warned us [Ghanaians] what President Nana Addo is capable of doing, but we didn’t listen.”