Satan will do a good job as President of Ghana than Mahama – Obiri Boahen

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Nana Obiri Boahen

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen is of the view that it will be better for Satan to take over the administration of Ghana than to make John Dramani Mahama Ghana’s President again.

He is of the opinion that Satan who is known to be wicked and full of sin is far a better choice than John Dramani Mahama as President of Ghana.



Nana Obiri Boahen was speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM when he made this known.



The Private Legal Practitioner and former Deputy National Secretary of the governing NPP said John Dramani Mahama with his poor records should not have even dreamt of coming back to lead Ghana.

He said it is shocking that after failing the country under his watch, he still has no shame and is roaming the whole country to be given another opportunity to lead the country in the capacity of President.



“If the NDC choose Mahama as its flagbearer and subsequently brings him to contest for the Presidency, it will be right for them to rather bring Satan. Satan will do a good job than John Mahama,” he said.