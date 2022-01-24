Satellite images show before and after of Apiate explosion

Several homes were reduced to rubbles in the Apiate explosion

14 confirmed dead in Apiate explosion

Vehicle transporting mining explosion involved in accident



Apiate community flattened by explosion



Tragedy struck at Apiate in the Western Region on Thursday, January 2022, when mining explosives being transported detonated on a highway going through the township.



The accident has led to 13 confirmed deaths and over one hundred recorded injuries.



Aside human casualties, the Apiate explosion led the destruction of several properties including buildings covering a major part of the town.

Satellite images of a before and after of the explosion has revealed among other things, the level of destruction the catastrophe caused the people of Apiate who have largely been rendered homeless following the incident.



More than half of the entire town looks levelled out from the impact of the explosion as seen in the areal photo.



Meanwhile the government of Ghana says it working towards the rebuilding of Apiate through the State Housing Company.



According to preliminary police investigation, a truck transporting mining explosives got involved in an accident with a motorbike and a tricycle.



A fire from the accident is said to have caused the explosives to detonate.

