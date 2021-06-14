Saturate GIMPA highway with officers – Toobu to Police Service

Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Toobu

Retired Police Officer and MP for Wa West Peter Toobu has urged the police service to station officers at the GIMPA-Legon bypass which has become notorious for attacks on drivers.

Road users have over the last few months reported attacks on them and their vehicles by criminals who have made the enclave their haven. Some Ghanaians have also complained over the lack of streetlights on that stretch.



On Saturday, a police patrol team arrested a suspect after he allegedly threw stones into the backseat of a vehicle breaking the back window. Other suspects have also been picked up in relation to the attack.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Mr Toobu said Ghanaians must begin to be conscious of their personal security.



“If the police understand that the place is a crime area, they can saturate the place and the criminals will relocate. When they relocate, you continue chasing them.

“Let the police be visible because it’s been identified as a crime area. You send your men there and then data should guide them,” he said.



He also bemoaned the failure of government to deliver on promises made to the police after attacks on officers.



“As a country, how do we value our police? Is crime going down? When we report crime to the police, how long does it take for them to respond?. Whatever it is, it’s for us to support the police. But the question is, are they well equipped? Do they have the needed resources?”



