Saturday dawn accident on Obuasi-Dunkwa Highway claims three lives

The accident is believed to have occurred at 1am

• An accident has occurred on the Obuasi-Dunkwa Highway

• It claimed three lives



• The police have asked the public to help it identify the victims



An accident at Ampunyasi Nkwanta, on the Obuasi-Dunkwa Highway, has claimed the lives of three persons, reports adomonline.com.



The report explained that the damaged vehicle was a Samreboi bound Kia Grandbird bus with registration number GN 9721-17.



Two women and a man are said to be the deceased in that crash that occurred on Saturday, July 7, 2021, around 1:00am.



DSP Charles Owusu Aboagye, the Obuasi Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department commander, confirming the incident, said that the bus was carrying 29 passengers.

He explained that the vehicle veered off the road, into the bush, somersaulted multiple times before stopping.



After receiving a distress call, Charles Dawson, the Dunkwa Municipal Ambulance officer said his team rushed to the scene, explaining that the vehicle was badly mangled and had to be cut to rescue the victims.



The injured have been rushed to the Dunkwa Government Hospital while the dead have been deposited at the morgue of the Obuasi Government Hospital.



The police have, in the meantime, asked the public to help identify those involved in the accident.



