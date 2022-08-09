Saudi government announces tertiary-level scholarship opportunities

Mr. Meshal Bin Hamdan Alrogi, the Saudi Ambassador to Ghana

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Accra has announced the opening of scholarship opportunities in the oil-rich nation.

The country is reputed to be a big player in the area of Islamic education with tens and thousands of learners from across the world seeking university-level education annually in the Kingdom.



The latest notice issued by the Embassy read in part: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is offering scholarships for Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral studies. The scholarship packages are available for both genders.”



Some of the benefits of the programme were listed as follows: free tuition and accommodation, free healthcare for students and their family living with them in Saudi Arabia, financial stipends and air tickets for semester vacations and free education for those with kids.



Interested applicants are directed to access details through the official government website (https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/) and via a dedicated WhatsApp line.



Saudi’s global role in Islamic education

His Excellency the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Meshal Bin Hamdan Alrogi, months back spoke about the role of Saudi in advancing education for Muslims across the world.



The Ambassador reiterated his country's unflinching support to Ghana revealing that the scholarship quota for Ghana has been increased to 159 scholarships annually for eligible applicants from all walks of life to study programs off their choice in Saudi Public Universities.



He was speaking during the inauguration of a food Basket Project of about 150.5 tonnes of food items donated by the Government of Saudi Arabia to Republic Ghana.



