Saudi government donates over 150 tonnes of food items to Ghana

Dignitaries present at the KSRrelief Food Basket Project donation in Accra

The Saudi Arabia government has donated good items of about 150.5 tonnes to the government of Ghana.

The donation forms part of a food basket project under the aegis of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).



The project was a direct donation by KSRelief, with the items expected to be distributed in collaboration with a local charity organization, ALEAWN Al-Yaqin Humanitarian Center.



The formal event, held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference Hall, to handover the items was graced by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Meshal Bin Hamdan Alrogi.



Ambassador Alrogi, during his inaugural speech, articulated the leading humanitarian role of the Saudi Arabian government in serving the international community around the world.



According to him, KSRelief established in 2015 have become the focal point around which Saudi has served the global community in different ways.



He recounted various donations of the King Salman Center to Ghana such as the yearly donations of the date fruit, a donation of 17 container-load of medical supplies in 2018 to help the boost health delivery in the country.

In the field of education, the Ambassador reiterated his country's unflinching support to Ghana revealing that the scholarship quota for Ghana has been increased to 159 scholarships annually for eligible applicants from all walks of life to study programs of their choice in Saudi public universities.



Dignitaries present at the event included: Sheikh Umar Ibrahim, the National Chief Imam of the Ahlus-Sunnah Wal Jamaah; Hon. Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and Mrs. Regina Appiah-Sam, the Director of Middle East Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



Hon. Bin Abdallah, the Coordinator of Zongo Development Fund, and a three- member delegation from KSRelief, led by Mr. Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, representatives of ALEAWN YAQIN center led by the Chairman Prof. Naail Muhammad Kamil and staff of the Saudi Embassy, were also present.



Mrs. Regina Appiah in her speech conveyed the regards and solidarity of the sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as well as expressed the Government's appreciation to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the donations.



Hon. Muntaka on his part called on the Muslim community in Ghana to work towards unity and pooling together available resources towards educating the younger generation, a matter, which he believes would help in the fight against poverty in the community.