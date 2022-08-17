Savannah NPP outdoors regional party office

The new regional party office at Damongo

The Savannah Regional wing of the governing New Patriotic Party has inaugurated its regional party office at Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital.

At a colorful ceremony, the Savannah Regional Executive Committee led by the regional chairman of the party, Iddrisu Sulemana Kalamonia commissioned the new temporal office space, which will serve as the party's Regional Secretariat.



He disclosed that the construction of the temporal Regional Secretariat is to enable the party to coordinate and man its affairs in the region so as to serve the youth and the vulnerable aimed at galvanizing more votes for the NPP come December 2024.



The edifice according to him, was built by the Regional Executive Committee of the party with support from the Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Managing Director of the Ghana water company Ltd, Dr.Ing. Clifford Braimah.



The Regional Secretary of the party, Mohammed Issah explained that the building of the regional office forms part of their modest contribution and measures as regional executives to facilitate the running of the activities of the party in the region.



He said the completion and outdooring of the facility gladdened his heart as a regional secretary since it was a core part of his campaign then as Regional Secretary hopeful, which eventually became a bigger issue for the entire Regional Executive Committee after the election, giving birth to the new edifice.

He further explained that the new office was to serve the purpose of party administration and also enhance the running of the party's activities in the region.



The commissioning of the New Regional Secretariat was witnessed by regional executives of the party, together with constituency executives across the Savannah Region and other big party wigs.



Meanwhile, Iddi Osman, a native of Laribanga has been appointed as the Regional Administrator of the Regional Party Secretariat.



He will be assisted by a secretary soon be appointed by the Regional Executive Committee.



The duo will manage the office as the regional executives move around the region to explain government policies to the masses.