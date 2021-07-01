Savannah Region : Four Fulanis killed for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old

The culprits were killed by a search party from Busunu

Four persons believed to be of Fulani extraction have been killed at Busunu a farming Community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The deceased persons whose ages are between 18 and 24 were killed by a search party from Busunu for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy Osmanu Seidu.



A police Sitrep issued by the Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer dated June 30 indicates “the search party ran into a group of kidnappers who started shooting at them and they also shot back killing four of them in the end”



Bodies of the four deceased person’s have since been deposited at the West Gonja Municipal Hospital in Damongo.

The police has since commenced investigation into the matter.



It will be recalled that in June this year, two Fulani’s were allegedly kidnapped by unknown tags around Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



This brings to a total 6 kidnapping cases recorded within eight weeks in the region by tags believed to be of Fulani extraction.