Savannah Region NDC demands apology from Akufo-Addo

File Photo: NDC flag

The NDC in the Savannah region has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of disrespecting the indigenes and chiefs of the region.

Their concerns come after Akufo-Addo visited the region to commission a $20-million Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECoP) in Damongo, the regional capital.



In a statement signed by the NDC communication officer for the region, Malik Basintale, the president came to organise the NPP’s usual funfair and lied to the people.



He said, “In his (Akufo-Addo’s) tour to the Savannah region to commission what he termed as his major project, that is, a Jospong group of companies privately owned Refuse dump commonly known as “Borla site”, the president instead of showing gross remorse for his government’s failed promises and inability to meet the immediate demands of the Savannah region, he rather focused his energy on peddling blatant falsehoods, engaging in misguided mockery and blowing his own hot air from an empty trumpet.”



Below is the NDC’s statement;



For Immediate Release

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS, SAVANNAH REGION.



25th – 08 – 2022.



IT IS TIME TO SHOW GROSS REMORSE FOR YOUR FAILED PROMISES AND APOLOGISE FOR NEGLECTING THE SAVANNAH REGION, MR. PRESIDENT



The NDC Savannah region has noted with great concern the level of disrespect and dishonour President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues to smear on our chiefs, elders and indigenes of the Savannah region anytime they troop in to organise their usual funfairs.



In his tour to the Savannah region to commission what he termed as his major project, that is, a Jospong group of companies privately owned Refuse dump commonly known as “Borla site”, the president instead of showing gross remorse for his governments failed promises and inability to meet the immediate demands of the Savannah region, he rather focused his energy on peddling blatant falsehoods, engaging in misguided mockery and blowing his own hot air from an empty trumpet.

Below are the already known facts to the indigenes of the Savannah region President Akufo-Addo must note:



1. H.E John Mahama is on record to have the highest number of projects any government or President has ever delivered to the Savannah region boasting of 3 major factories, more than 18 primary schools, 5 senior high schools, 4 major district hospitals, water projects and boreholes, Nursing training college, markets and roads including the 147 kilometre almighty fufulso-Sawla road project among others under his tenure in office.



2. H.E John Mahama is also known to have spent the night on several occasions in the Damongo Constituency and other constituencies within the Savannah region and as such it is pure malice for Akufo-Addo to purport being the first president to spend a night in the constituency or region. We urge all to treat it with the contempt it deserves as it does not solve our bread and butter issues. We urge him to rather focus on fixing the challenges of the region other than just claiming to have slept there.



3. The president has for the 11th time repeated his empty promise of the Damongo water project. A project that brought about the ” barnishing and naked walking challenge” thrown by myself, Malik Basintale is yet to see the light of the day as not even a single water tube has been brought close to the district since 2019 when sod was cut. Today, all you say is the project will soon start this year. Mr. President, you again!!



4. The vice president on the 23rd September, 2020 cut sod for the Regional house of chiefs at the Damongo school park, what is the state of that project now and why are you mute on it?

5. The Daboya bridge has been promised on several occasions by you and your vice president Bawumia not to talk of the completion of abandoned projects such as the Daboya road, salaga road, salaga north SHS (E-block), Bole teacher training college etc. Why is the president “dead” silent on them now? We urge you to apologise to the wasipe-wura for your failure as you trip to daboya today in the name of supervising another deception of a project, agenda 111.



6. Where are the factories, schools, roads, dams, hospitals, warehouses, jobs you promised? Where is the fuel price reduction, affordable building materials, affordable food stuff, dollar Stabilization, economic salvation, and sustainable inflation you promised? Those are our pressing needs and we wish to remind you that, on the backs of those promises were the reasons you became president.



We call on all well-meaning indigenes of the Savannah region to rise up against this government’s constant deception, falsehoods and unwarranted visits by Akufo-Addo and demand accountability for our taxes paid as citizens yet without a fair share of the national cake.



We further challenge the NPP and President Akufo-Addo to provide a detailed list of achievements, road networks etc they claim to have delivered in the Savannah region for a fair debate on anyday, anytime and at any venue of their choice as they are nothing but pure lies and comic expressions from loud talkers with less action.



Signed:

Malik Basintale



Regional Communication Officer



NDC- Savannah Region