Savannah Region will always support you - Buipe Chief to Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia, Buipewura and Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe traditional area of Gonja and Vice-President of the Savannah Regional House of chiefs Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has assured Ghana’s Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the full support of the Savannah Region in whatever he wishes for himself.

Buipewura Jinapor made the comment on 14th February, 2022 at the Jinapor Palace in Buipe when Vice -President Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him to thank him for leading a delegation of Chiefs to Walewale during the funeral rites of his mother Hajia Mariama who died last December.



Buipewura Jinapor described Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his son just as the Damongo Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Hon Jinapor as his son.



He said Dr Bawumia’s father was a friend to the Buipewura Jinapor’s father as late as 1960 and he also later became close to the Vice-President's father in 1970 when he was a Police constable at Tamale.



He added that anytime Dr Bawumia visits his Palace, he sees him more of his son than a Vice-President.



Buipewura Jinapor, therefore, assured him of his full support in all his endeavours with the backing of the Gonja kingdom.

Dr Bawumia in an address thanked the Buipewura for leading a delegation of chiefs to Walewale on behalf of the Yagbonwura during his late mother’s funeral.



On development, Vice- President Bawumia hinted at coming back to the Debre traditional area of the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region to cut the sod for the construction of an Inland port that will open up the area to lots of investors and also develop the area since cargo for the northern sector and other neighbouring countries will no longer be stationed in Tema but would be cut straight from the Debre Port.



On the issue of the Damongo water project, the Vice-President said, although a lot has been done for the Gonja Kingdom, the government knows water is the major challenge affecting the people of the regional capital and its environs.



He said; “We have built schools, markets, boreholes, and dams, but we know that the biggest challenge in the Savannah Region is water. That’s the biggest challenge.”



The Vice-President added; “The President has been very clear and that is why I am happy to say the Damongo water project that we have initiated, which we have seen a lot of work done by the MP for Damongo, we have got the mobilization for the project, and we have given it to the contractor for him to come and start the work. It is a project we are going to look at carefully to ensure that it is completed on time for residents to enjoy water”.

He also hinted at a modern model school that will be constructed by the NPP government at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region.



The Vice-President explained that a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) ultra-modern school will also be built at Busunu to uplift education and skills development in the area.



STEM-based education teaches children more than science and mathematics concepts.



Meanwhile, the MP for the Damongo Constituency Samuel Abu Jinapor has also assured the people of the Buipe traditional area that the Buipe- Kotito-Damongo road would be awarded to a contractor for work to commence on it.



He said the Buipe township roads are also not left out as work will soon commence on the project as well adding that Dr Bawumia has served and surely shall he also be served.