Savannah Region would be battle grounds for NDC/NPP in 2024 election - Jinapor

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resource, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor, has hinted that the Savannah Region will be a battle grounds for both the NDC and the NPP in the 2024 general election which the NPP must work extra hard for victory.

Speaking during the NPP annual delegates conference in Damongo which saw incumbent Chairman Alhaji Iddrisu kaka Proff Kalamonia retained as the Savannah Regional NPP Chairman, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor disclosed that he is privy to some opinion polls conducted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region which according to him indicates the NDC party need to put in extra efforts to secure victory for the party in the region.



Before the election Hon Jinapor urged both aspirants and the delegates to go into the election in peace and tranquility because they are one people with one mission of making history in 2024 by breaking the eight years of the political cycle in Ghana.



He indicated that the Savannah Region is an infant Region and that NPP is very fragile in the region since all the three (3) seats occupied by the party in the Savannah Region were not comfortably won as they could not win the presidential elections in some of the constituencies.



He said further that the Savannah Region is the home Region of Former president John Dramani Mahama and that, all these factors has been a huge disadvantage to the NPP which the party must attach hardwork to increase votes in the region by remaining united to protect the interest of the party such that in 2024 they will win more seats than they won in 2020 and increase the popular votes.



Meanwhile incumbent chairman Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemama popular known as Professor Kalamonia retained his position as the Savannah Regional Chairman polling 112 votes to beat his main contender Mr Abass Azuma who polled only 60 votes out of the total votes of 172.



While the first Vice Chairman 1st Vice Dr. Abudu Amadu Musah went thr 2nd Vice Chairperson position was won by Mr Johnson Kwame Gyinde with 108 votes with Hajia Zulfawu Amadu getting 65 voted.

The Savannah Region NPP Communication Director Mr Mohammed Issah polled 104 votes to defeat the incumbent Secretary Mr Haruna Iddrisu who polled 68 votes while the Assistant Secretary position went to Mayoyo Aminu Sulemama who polled 95 votes against Karim Bismarck Ishaw’s 75 votes.



In the other positions Nana Kwame Aboagye polled 88 to narrowly win as organiser against the then incumbent Mr Mohammed Tohir who garnered 84 votes.



Mr Raphael Akati Mahama Akati has been retained as Youth Organiser with 117 votes against Mr Harisu Abdulai’s 54 votes. The Treasurer position went to Abu Lutie who had 77 votes against Mahama Saidu Mumuni Akotia’s 29 and Sanka Sulemama’s 66 votes.



While the Women Organiser went to incumbent Hajia Sofia Mohammed with 82 votes Miss Fatahia Mohammed polled 80 votes and Love Khande Issah 10 votes.



The position of Nasara Coordinator went to Mohammed Marhey Bamba with 107 votes with his competitor Alhaji Nashirudeen Abdul-Mumin getting 63 votes.