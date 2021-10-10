Savannah Regional House of Chiefs backs government's 'Green Ghana' agenda

Samuel A. Jinapor with Yogbonwura Tuntumba Boresa II

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has backed the call by government through the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to protect the vegetative resources of the country.

The House also reaffirmed their commitment in the implementation of initiatives such as the Greening Ghana project and conservation of the general environment.



The President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Yogbonwura Tuntumba Boresa II and Overland of the Gonja Traditional Area, said, such initiatives were critical in tackling deforestation and other activities that deplete the forest cover of the country.



He commended the Minister for leading the popular greening Ghana project, which saw the planting of 5 million trees on June 11 this year.



The Yagbonwura stated this, when Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor met the House on Saturday 9th October 2021 on the final leg of his 6- day tour of the five regions in the Northern sector.



The overlord described the Minister's visit to the House of Chiefs as extraordinary, saying " You are the first Cabinet Minister to have audience and interaction with the House.”



He mentioned that the Greening Ghana project was timely and would help to augment the restoration of Ghana's forest cover.

He also announced that the House has ban commercial charcoal burning, commercial fuel wood harvesting and rosewood activities in the Region.



The Vice President of the House who doubles as the Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura, Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II, expressed gratitude of the House to the Minister whom he described as hardworking.



Buipewura, who is also the biological father of the Minister, further expressed appreciation of the House to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the appointment of Jinapor as Lands and Natural Resources Minister, saying the Savannah Region will "see a difference within this four year term of the President.”



Jinapor on his part pledged to do everything in his power to support the development of Savannah Region and the House of Chiefs.



The Region which was created by President Akufo-Addo and thus, his legacy, was important to the President’s overall agenda to bring development to the area, he stated.



The Minister applauded the Chiefs for their efforts so far, which has resulted in the total ban of all forms of harvesting of wood species in the region and announced that the Alternative livelihood programs by the government will soon be rolled out in the region to alleviate the suffering and hardship the people particularly the youth.