Savannah Regional NPP Chairman re-elected

Source: GNA

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, the incumbent Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been re-elected to serve another four-year term.

He polled 112 votes out of total of 172 votes to beat his challenger, Azumah Abass, who polled 60 votes during the NPP's Regional Executives elections held at Damongo on Friday.



The incumbent Savannah Regional Director of Communications of the NPP, Mohammed Issah, who contested the Regional Secretary position, polled 102 votes to defeat the incumbent Regional Secretary, Haruna Iddrisu, with 68 votes.

Kwame Aboagye defeated the incumbent Regional Organiser with four votes by polling 88 votes as against Mohammed Tohir's 84 votes, while Hajia Safia Mohammed retained the Women Organiser position with 82 votes as against Fatahia Mohammed's 80 votes.