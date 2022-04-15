Savannah Regional Security Council takes steps to avert students unrest at Damongo NTC

The students want the SRC account separated from the school's account

The Savannah Regional Security Council has taken immediate steps to stem the tide of possible tumultuous disturbance between students and management of the Damongo Nurses' Training College.

Chaired by the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, a delegation from the Regional Security Council together with the Municipal Security Council ( MUSEC ) met with the students and management of the school to address issues of brewing concern raised by the students in a petition.



It can be recalled that blogger, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham reported on Tuesday of a seeming tension between students and management of the Damongo Nurses' Training College over what the students described as poor administration, lack of transparency, and 'I don't care attitude' towards critical issues affecting students academic growth and development.



The students through the SRC demanded a separation of the SRC account from School Management account to guarantee their Independence, selection of SRC patron, timely release of funds for SRC activities inter alia.



Addressing the students and management of the school in the midst of the controversies, the Regional Minister, reiterated his firm commitment towards ensuring a harmonious relationship between the students and management.



He used the occasion of the visit to announce to the students some measures taken in the interim to help resolve the impasse between the students and the school management which has existed for some time now.



The minister assured the students that immediate steps will be taken in a matter of weeks to separate the SRC account from the school management account to enable the SRC leadership effectively manage their affairs without any hindrances.

According to him, buses will be provided to convey students on clinical to and from their clinical destinations in the interim, until such a time that the school bus is fully repaired or a new bus is procured for the school.



On monitoring and supervision, the minister noted with concern that, monitoring has been a big challenge that affects students on clinical due to some logistical constraints.



The minister committed himself to working closely with the West Gonja Municipal Assembly to procure a bus for the tutors to facilitate monitoring and supervision during clinical.



He appealed to students to pay their school fees on time to enable the school management effectively run the affairs of the school.



The Regional Minister was accompanied by the Savannah Regional Coordinating Director, Yaw Adu-Asamoah; MCE for West Gonja, Musah Karim Kusubari, the Regional Police Commander, ASP Peter Baba, the Regional Army Commander,Lt Col Aaron Richard Osei;West Gonja Municipal Fire Service Commander, A.D.O 2 Philip Okumah among others.