3
Menu
News

Savannah Regional and Constituency NPP executives call on vice president Bawumia

Savannah Exec.jpeg The delegation encouraged the vice president to continue with his support for the region

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Newly elected NPP executives of the Savannah Region have paid a courtesy call on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The powerful delegation, comprising executives of the party at both the regional and constituency level, as well as stalwarts of the NPP in the region, visited the Vice President to express their gratitude to him for his commitment and support to the party in the region.

The re-elected Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, who led the delegation and spoke on its behalf, said, Dr Bawumia has been immensely committed and supportive of the NPP in the Savannah Region, hence their visit to thank him.

The Regional Chairman added that NPP Savannah appreciates Dr Bawumia's loyalty and hard work in assisting the President to realise his vision for the country.

The delegation encouraged the vice president to continue with his support for the region and the party as a whole, as well as his dedicated service to the President, government and the good people of Ghana.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Ken Agyapong discontinues his defamation case against Kevin Taylor
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court