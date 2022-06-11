Savannah Regional and Constituency NPP executives call on vice president Bawumia

The delegation encouraged the vice president to continue with his support for the region

Newly elected NPP executives of the Savannah Region have paid a courtesy call on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The powerful delegation, comprising executives of the party at both the regional and constituency level, as well as stalwarts of the NPP in the region, visited the Vice President to express their gratitude to him for his commitment and support to the party in the region.



The re-elected Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, who led the delegation and spoke on its behalf, said, Dr Bawumia has been immensely committed and supportive of the NPP in the Savannah Region, hence their visit to thank him.

The Regional Chairman added that NPP Savannah appreciates Dr Bawumia's loyalty and hard work in assisting the President to realise his vision for the country.



The delegation encouraged the vice president to continue with his support for the region and the party as a whole, as well as his dedicated service to the President, government and the good people of Ghana.