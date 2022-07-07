Save Akufo-Addo the embarrassment and resign - CPP Chair to Ofori-Atta

Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpong

Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpong, has advised Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to save his brother (President Akufo-Addo) the embarrassment and resign his position.

The female politician believes the Minister should save the President the embarrassment he has caused him and resign from his position.



She said though the Minister is known to be good, "for this area and what we are going through, the things you said, it is proper you resign. So that the next generation and the next people we are going to leave this nation for would realize that they would say things they mean, and they will mean the things they say. That is an important lesson.”



She maintained that the Minister has lost credibility based on his own pronouncements and must resign.

Former President John Dramani Mahama recently asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta of his post.



He said the Minister has not lived up to expectations in managing Ghana’s economy.



“Those directly responsible for the economic crisis must bear responsibility, and it is inconceivable that the Minister of Finance [Ken Ofori-Atta] remains at the post. Having presided over the worst economic meltdown in Ghana’s history, the president must, as a matter of urgency and without further delay relive the Minister of Finance of his position,” Mahama said on Monday.