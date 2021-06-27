Save Komenda forest reserve from chainsaw operators – Manhene to Forestry C’ssion, EPA

File photo of the Komenda Forest Reserve

The President of the Komenda Traditional Council and the Manhene of Komenda Nana Kojo Kru has called on the Forestry Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency to pay critical attention to the Komenda Forest Reserve as chainsaw operators have cut more than half of the forest trees.

He has also asked the Central regional minister Justina Marigold Assan to do everything within her power to help curb the menace.



Nana Kojo Kru noted that he had tried everything with the power he has as a chief but to no avail.



He among other things, charged the MP to ensure the Komenda sugar factory was functional again since it is one of the only two flagship projects in the Komenda Traditional Area.



The Manhene told Kasapa FM’s Central regional correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, that he and his elders have gone to the forest to see for themselves and lodged a complaint to the Police and the MCE of the area but hasn’t seen any positive outcome, so he is, therefore, urging the relevant agencies to act.

“I nearly cried when l went to the forest and saw how the forest has been destroyed by some self-acclaimed owners of the forest,” he lamented



Nana revealed this when the Central regional minister paid a courtesy call to the Traditional Council to ask for blessings for her ministerial duties.



Responding to the forest destruction complaint, the Minister assured the Omanhene of help him protect the forest reserve.



She said those who are destroying our forest reserves, water bodies, and the lands are living with us hence appealed to everyone to report anyone found culpable.