'Save cancer children in Ukraine'- Ghanaian child cancer survivor appeals

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: Solomon Addai

A nine-year-old Ghanaian child cancer survivor, Brenna Fosua Addai, has appealed to the international organisations and donors, to go to the aid of cancer children in Ukraine.

According to her, because of the war in Ukraine there could be shortage of cancer drugs in the country.

This is because there had been cancellation of international flights to the country and medical supplies could not made to the country.

Reports from international media indicates that, children suffering from cancer have had their treatments interrupted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The report states that, doctors fear a lack of treatment would mean the children would get sicker or even die if they were not evacuated.

In a solidarity message to the two countries and world leaders, she called for cease fire and negotiation to end the conflict in Ukraine and bring peace in the region.

“They're vulnerable and this is not the fault of theirs. I plead with world leaders to have mercy on them so that they could have their treatment to save their lives," she stated.

Little Breana who has been advocating for childhood cancers and hoped to become an ambassador for children with cancer also called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene by using his international reputation to influence Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

“I know the president is a listening father and will hear our cry, I plead with him and his wife to intervene to ensure these kids survive,” she added.

Source: Solomon Addai
